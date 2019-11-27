Attention Moms: Hallmark Channel Monopoly is Here
This calls for a Moms Wine & Game Night
Moms, like my Wife have already been sitting by the fire with egg nog watching the Hallmark Channel.
Now you can elevate the experience by sitting by the fire with egg nog with Hallmark Channel on while playing Hallmark Monopoly!
- Seasonal themed Monopoly Hallmark board
- Collectible Hallmark-themed tokens
- Properties consist of Christmas tree farm or a bed & breakfast
- 6 collectible tokens, 28 title deed cards, 16 Home cards, 16 Family cards, 2 dice, 32 cottages, 32 inns and 1 pack of custom Hallmark Channel money
Available online for $31.99!