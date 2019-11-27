Listen Live

Attention Moms: Hallmark Channel Monopoly is Here

This calls for a Moms Wine & Game Night

By Darryl on the Drive

Moms, like my Wife have already been sitting by the fire with egg nog watching the Hallmark Channel.

Now you can elevate the experience by sitting by the fire with egg nog with Hallmark Channel on while playing Hallmark Monopoly!

  • Seasonal themed Monopoly Hallmark board
  • Collectible Hallmark-themed tokens
  • Properties consist of Christmas tree farm or a bed & breakfast
  • 6 collectible tokens, 28 title deed cards, 16 Home cards, 16 Family cards, 2 dice, 32 cottages, 32 inns and 1 pack of custom Hallmark Channel money

Available online for $31.99!

Related posts

DREAM JOB: Get Paid $1,000 Just For Watching Hallmark Movies

The Card Game ‘UNO’ Has Changed Colours

Costco Has An Egg Nog Wine Cocktail