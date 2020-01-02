ATTENTION SERVERS: You’re Gonna Love the First Internet Challenge of the Year

If you’re a server 2020 might be your year.

Actor, Donnie Wahlberg wasn’t the first to participate but he did help the 2020 Tip Challenge go viral to start the new year.

Your eyes are not deceiving you, Donnie Wahlberg left a $2,020 tip on a bill for $78.45.

Just days before the new year in northern Michigan at Thunder Bay River Restaurant server, Danielle Franzoni received a $2,020 tip on a bill that was for only $23.33.

Servers spend so many hours on their feet continuously working through busy times of the day, cheers to this new trend!

I’ll announce right now that the only way I can afford to participate is by tipping $20.20!