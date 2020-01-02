ATTENTION SERVERS: You’re Gonna Love the First Internet Challenge of the Year
#2020TipChallenge
If you’re a server 2020 might be your year.
Actor, Donnie Wahlberg wasn’t the first to participate but he did help the 2020 Tip Challenge go viral to start the new year.
— Jenny McC-Wahlberg (@JennyMcCarthy) January 1, 2020
Your eyes are not deceiving you, Donnie Wahlberg left a $2,020 tip on a bill for $78.45.
Just days before the new year in northern Michigan at Thunder Bay River Restaurant server, Danielle Franzoni received a $2,020 tip on a bill that was for only $23.33.
Servers spend so many hours on their feet continuously working through busy times of the day, cheers to this new trend!
I’ll announce right now that the only way I can afford to participate is by tipping $20.20!