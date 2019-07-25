Atwood Touring for Handmaid’s Tale Sequel

Canadian author, Margaret Atwood, has written a sequel to her 1985 novel The Handmaid’s Tale. It is set 15 years after the original story and is told by three women narrators. The new novel is called The Testaments and will be released September 10, 2019. It is already longlisted for the 2019 Booker Prize.

Margaret Atwood is going on a tour to support the new novel. There will be 9 tour stops with Atwood in-conversation while there will be a screening of the September 10th launch event at more than 100 Cineplex theatres across Canada. Find out where HERE.

The closest in-conversation event to Simcoe County is September 16th in Toronto at Bluma Appel Theatre, St Lawrence Centre for the Arts. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

If you haven’t read the original novel and but are watching the show, you probably still know that Seasons 2 and 3 of the show is not based on the original book. The novel ends with Offred getting into the van. The post script of the novel is very interesting and this new novel will might explain what happened in between Offred getting to the van and that postscript.

Yes indeed to those who asked: I’m writing a sequel to The #HandmaidsTale. #TheTestaments is set 15 years after Offred’s final scene and is narrated by three female characters. It will be published in Sept 2019. More details: https://t.co/e1umh5FwpX pic.twitter.com/pePp0zpuif — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) November 28, 2018

The Handmaid’s Tale has sold eight million copies globally in the English language.