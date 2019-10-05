AUBREYS ANGEL GALA 2019

Saturday October 5, 2019 – Liberty North, Barrie, ON

Aubrey’s Act is pleased to present Aubrey’s Angel Gala in memory of Aubrey Emmerson Twyne, born still one day after her expected arrival. The event proceeds will benefit RVH Obstetrics Bereavement Program, RVH Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Aubrey’s Act which aims to provide financial assistance for end of life expenses and bereavement support, post loss.

The stigma surrounding Pregnancy and Infant Loss often “pressures” bereaved parents to suffer in silence. In addition to creating an increase in awareness and reminding others that they aren’t alone, we want to be able to give back to our community, mainly RVH as it pushes forward with its revitalization plan and the loss community as a whole.