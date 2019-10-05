6:00 pm

Join us for a memorable evening which will boast an amazing silent auction, a savory dinner and fabulous live entertainment.

Aubrey’s Angel Gala is in support of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness, in memory of Aubrey Emmerson Twyne, born still on October 3, 2015.

The evenings proceeds will be benefiting RVH’s Obstetrics Bereavement Program, RVH’s NICU and Aubrey’s Act.

*Doors Open at 5:30pm

*Formal Attire

*Complimentary Hors d’Oeuvres

*Silent Auction

*Dinner

*Wine Pull

*Dessert Auction

*Live Entertainment

*Cash Bar Available

Tickets available at https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/aubreys-angel-gala-tickets-64208536461