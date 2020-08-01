August 1st and 2nd, 2020
Two songs each from Dua Lipa, The Weeknd and Harry Styles
#20 Stuck With U – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
#19 Lose Somebody – Kygo ft. One Republic
#18 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth
#17 Daisies – Katy Perry
#16 Be Kind – Marshmello & Halsey
#15 Want You Back – Elijah Woods X Jamie Fine
#14 These Days – Mackenzie Porter
#13 X – Jonas Brothers
#12 Wait No More – Scott Helman
KOOL Cameo: Rockin’ In The Free World – Neil Young
#11 Betterman – Virginia To Vegas
#10 In Your Eyes – The Weeknd
#9 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi
#8 Say So – Doja Cat
#7 Break My Heart – Dua Lipa
#6 Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles
#5 Adore You – Harry Styles
#4 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa
#3 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd
Blast from the Past: Livin’ On A Prayer – Bon Jovi
#2 Rain On Me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
#1 Intentions – Justin Bieber