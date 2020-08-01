Listen Live

August 1st and 2nd, 2020

Two songs each from Dua Lipa, The Weeknd and Harry Styles

By Top 20

#20 Stuck With U – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

#19 Lose Somebody – Kygo ft. One Republic

#18 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth

#17 Daisies – Katy Perry

#16 Be Kind – Marshmello & Halsey

#15 Want You Back – Elijah Woods X Jamie Fine

#14 These Days – Mackenzie Porter

#13 X – Jonas Brothers

#12 Wait No More – Scott Helman

KOOL Cameo: Rockin’ In The Free World – Neil Young

#11 Betterman – Virginia To Vegas

#10 In Your Eyes – The Weeknd

#9 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi

#8 Say So – Doja Cat

#7 Break My Heart – Dua Lipa

#6 Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles

#5 Adore You – Harry Styles

#4 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

#3 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

Blast from the Past: Livin’ On A Prayer – Bon Jovi

 

#2 Rain On Me – Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande

#1 Intentions – Justin Bieber

