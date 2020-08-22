Listen Live

August 22nd, and 23rd, 2020

Featuring Mariah Carey and Shania Twain

By Top 20

#20 This City – Sam Fisher

#19 Lose Somebody – Kygo ft. OneRepublic

#18 Be Kind – Marshmello ft. Halsey

#17 X – Jonas Brothers

#16 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth

#15 These Days – Mackenzie Porter

#14 Cardigan – Taylor Swift

#13 Nobody’s Love – Maroon 5

#12 Say So – Doja Cat

KOOL Cameo: Heartbreaker – Mariah Carey

#11 Betterman – Virginia To Vegas

#10 Wait No More – Scott Helman

#9 In Your Eyes – The Weeknd

#8 Adore You – Harry Styles

#7 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi

#6 Break My Heart – Dua Lipa

#5 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

#4 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

#3 Intentions – Justin Bieber

Blast from the Past: That Don’t Impress Me Much – Shania Twain

#2 Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles

#1 Rain On Me – Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande

