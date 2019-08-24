August 24th and 25th, 2019
Featuring Lewis Capaldi for our Future Hit
#20 Without Me – Halsey
#19 I’m Not Alright – Loud Luxury ft. Bryce Vine
#18 Love No More – Loud Luxury ft. Anders
#17 Me! – Taylor Swift-Brendon Urie
#16 You – Elijah Woods-Jamie Fine
#15 Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max
#14 Salvation – Strumbellas
#13 To The Man Who Let Her Go – Tyler Shaw
#12 Sweet Little Lies – Bulow
Kool Cameo: Like A Virgin – Madonna
#11 Never Really Over – Katy Perry
#10 Walk Me Home – Pink
#9 Hey Look Ma, I Made It – Panic! At The Disco
#8 Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith ft. Normani
#7 You Need To Calm Down – Taylor Swift
#6 La Di Da – Lennon Stella
#5 Love Me – Felix Cartal and Lights
#4 Senorita – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
#3 Sucker – Jonas Brothers
Future Hit: Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi
Register to be an organ donor. Find more information here: beadonor.ca/about-donation
#2 If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes
#1 I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran ft. Justin Bieber