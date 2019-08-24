August 24th and 25th, 2019

#20 Without Me – Halsey

#19 I’m Not Alright – Loud Luxury ft. Bryce Vine

#18 Love No More – Loud Luxury ft. Anders

#17 Me! – Taylor Swift-Brendon Urie

#16 You – Elijah Woods-Jamie Fine

#15 Sweet But Psycho – Ava Max

#14 Salvation – Strumbellas

#13 To The Man Who Let Her Go – Tyler Shaw

#12 Sweet Little Lies – Bulow

Kool Cameo: Like A Virgin – Madonna



#11 Never Really Over – Katy Perry

#10 Walk Me Home – Pink

#9 Hey Look Ma, I Made It – Panic! At The Disco

#8 Dancing With A Stranger – Sam Smith ft. Normani

#7 You Need To Calm Down – Taylor Swift

#6 La Di Da – Lennon Stella

#5 Love Me – Felix Cartal and Lights

#4 Senorita – Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

#3 Sucker – Jonas Brothers

Future Hit: Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi



#2 If I Can’t Have You – Shawn Mendes

#1 I Don’t Care – Ed Sheeran ft. Justin Bieber