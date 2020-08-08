Listen Live

August 8th and 9th, 2020

#20 Cardigan – Taylor Swift

#19 Stuck With U – Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber

#18 Lose Somebody – Kygo ft. Onerepublic

#17 I Hope – Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth

#16 Daisies – Katy Perry

#15 Be Kind – Marshmello and Halsey


#14 X – Jonas Brothers

#13 These Days – Mackenzie Porter

#12 Wait No More – Scott Helman

KOOL Cameo: Malibu – Miley Cyrus

#11 Betterman – Virginia To Vegas

#10 Before You Go – Lewis Capaldi

#9 In Your Eyes – The Weeknd

#8 Say So – Doja Cat

#7 Break My Heart – Dua Lipa

#6 Watermelon Sugar – Harry Styles

#5 Adore You – Harry Styles

#4 Don’t Start Now – Dua Lipa

#3 Blinding Lights – The Weeknd

Blast From the Past: Can’t Fight The Moonlight – Leann Rimes

#2 Intentions – Justin Bieber

 


#1 Rain On Me – Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande

 

