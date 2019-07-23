Aunt Jemima Introduces ‘Pancake On the Go’ Cups

Aunt Jemima has created “Pancake On The Go.” It’s an attempt to make a classic breakfast food quick and easy.

Simply just pancake mix, in an easy portioned cup. Each cup is one serving size and has about 220 to 230 calories.

Pancake On The Go is even available in chocolate chip and buttermilk & maple flavours.

You could be sitting in a Monday morning sales meeting and all you need is a spoon.

Directions: add water and 60 seconds in the microwave.

I would imagine this will be something that will receive mixed reviews.

@Quaker your new product, Aunt Jemima “on the go” Pancakes, are a NO! Doughy & flavorless! pic.twitter.com/lDGHt1C57s — Normal (@bri_the1andonly) July 17, 2019

So far they’re only found in some American Grocery Stores. Why do they always get to try everything first?