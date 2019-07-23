Listen Live

Aunt Jemima Introduces ‘Pancake On the Go’ Cups

I just can't picture pancakes from a cup

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Eats

Aunt Jemima has created “Pancake On The Go.” It’s an attempt to make a classic breakfast food quick and easy.

Simply just pancake mix, in an easy portioned cup. Each cup is one serving size and has about 220 to 230 calories.

Pancake On The Go is even available in chocolate chip and buttermilk & maple flavours.

You could be sitting in a Monday morning sales meeting and all you need is a spoon.

Directions: add water and 60 seconds in the microwave.

I would imagine this will be something that will receive mixed reviews.

So far they’re only found in some American Grocery Stores. Why do they always get to try everything first?

Related posts

Starbucks Just Launched It’s Own Coffee Creamer Line!

New Trailer for Mr. Rogers’ “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

WATCH: The New Trailer for ‘Top Gun Maverick’