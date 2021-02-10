Aunt Jemima Is Now Pearl Milling Company

Aunt Jemima’s New Brand and Logo Revealed It will hit shelves in June!

The brand was created by Pearl Milling Company, which is now the NAME of the breakfast staple, the parent company PepsiCo announced.

The new reveal comes months after Pearl Milling Company announced in June that they were making changes to the logo which drew inspiration from the song “Old Aunt Jemima” from a minstrel show in which performers wore blackface.