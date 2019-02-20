Australia Will Let You Put An Emoji On Your License Plate
You can't use the "poop" emoji in case you were wondering!
Move over vanity plates, there’s a new way to show off your personality on your car! Beginning March 1st, some areas of Australia will allow driver’s to get an emoji license plate!
It will set Australians back $475 and drivers can customize their plate using one of five designs, including the “wink” emoji, “smile” emoji and the “heart eyes” emoji.
