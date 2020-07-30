Australian TV Executive Spills Dirt On Ellen DeGeneres

TV executive Neil Breen was allegedly told not to look or speak to Ellen when she appeared on a show back in 2013.

Neil is a former TV boss, turned radio host in Australia. When Ellen was on tour down under seven years ago, Ellen was initially supposed to co-host the Australian program, but Neil says that Ellen’s staff continually changed plans due to Ellen’s demands.

On the day of the interview Neil says, “The producer called us aside and said, ‘Now Neil, no one is to talk to Ellen. You don’t talk to her, you don’t approach her, you don’t look at her. ”

The allegations come as The Ellen DeGeneres Show faces an internal investigation following multiple allegations of a “toxic” and “bullying” workplace culture. Ellen and her team are now subject to an internal probe by WarnerMedia, which will look into “staff experiences on set”.