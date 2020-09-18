Author, Winston Groom Best Known For Penning “Forrest Gump” Has Died

He wrote the 1986 novel “Forrest Gump” which led to a blockbuster movie adaptation in 1994 starring Tom Hanks, has died at 77.

The sad news was posted to Facebook, with a photo.

“It is with great sadness that I share the passing of our dear friend Winston Groom,” the mayor wrote. “The City of Fairhope has lost an iconic author today. Please keep his friends and family in your thoughts and prayers.”