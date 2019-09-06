Automakers To Sell Vehicles With Backseat Alerts By 2025

Two major automaker groups have agreed to equip all their passenger vehicles with rear-seat occupant reminder technology, starting in the 2025 model year. Vehicles will start rolling out the reminder systems in new models starting in 2022.

The reminder systems are an effort to avoid deaths from heatstroke when children are accidentally left unattended in the back seats of vehicles.

The automaker groups said in statements that the types of alert systems they’ll use will vary. “At a minimum, these prompts will include a combination of auditory and visual alerts that will activate after a driver turns off the vehicle,” they said.

So far, Kia, General Motors, Nissan, and Subaru offer back-seat reminder systems on many of their vehicles, with Hyundai set to join by 2022.

