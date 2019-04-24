Avengers: End Game May Just Be The Greatest Super Hero Movie Ever!

Movie reviewers seem to agree, that Avengers: End Game may be the greatest super hero movie ever made! This is the final movie that interconnects a bunch of Marvel stories that the studio has been putting together since 2008, with 22 movies under their belt! If you haven’t seen Avengers: Infinity War or Guardians of the Galaxy- then you are advised to do that first ahead of the weekend’s opening!

So what can we expect from this final chapters? Lots of action of course, but also this movie is said to take us on an emotional journey with secondary characters popping up from previous movies!

Here’s a fun video hat Jimmy Fallon did with the cast showing us which characters set to appear in the movie!