Avicii’s Family Launches A Foundation In His Memory!

It’s been almost a year since Avicii past away and his family is honouring his memory by launching a foundation that will focus on Mental Health and other worthy causes!

The Tim Bergling Foundation will support many causes including climate change and nature conservation, and will start with a strong focus on mental health and suicide prevention. The Swedish star had been open about his struggles and took a break from touring in 2016 to deal with health issues and mental health concerns before his death on April 20th, 2018. Is death was ruled an apparent suicide. He was 28-years-old.

If you know someone how many be in need of help contact Canadian Mental Health! Click here