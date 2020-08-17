B.C. Natives Seth Rogen And Ryan Reynolds Tweet Out “Stay Home” Messages!

British Columbia Premier John Horgan called out Rogen and Reynolds to help stop the province’s youth from gathering in large groups in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

We need young people to understand that now is not the time to go to large parties. @VancityReynolds & @Sethrogen – please help spread the message to stop the spread of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/u9SodpRnxu — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) August 12, 2020

On Friday Reynolds responded to Horgan’s request on social media with a message saying,

“Called your office. Left a message,” with a funny audio message, saying he isn’t going to offer any medical advice but urging the province’s youth to be careful so people don’t die.

“Yeah, young people in B.C. are partying, which is, of course, dangerous and they probably don’t know that thousands of young people are not just getting sick from coronavirus but they are also dying from it, too,” Reynolds said in the audio message.

He said B.C. is home to “some of the coolest older people on Earth,” like David Suzuki and his mom.

“She doesn’t want to be cooped up in her apartment all day. She wants to be out cruising Kitsilano Beach looking for some thirtysomething Abercrombie burnout to go full Mrs. Robinson on,” he joked.

He added: “I hope young people in B.C. don’t kill my mom frankly. Or David Suzuki. Or each other. Let’s not kill anyone.”

Seth Rogan offered his words of advice saying in a tweet, “Stay home and smoke weed.”