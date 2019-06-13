Baby Shark LIVE Is Coming To A City Near You!

Because parents can’t escape it- Round Room Live is bringing the phenomenon to possibly your city to haunt your dreams!

Starting this Fall, Baby Shark is hitting the road and will visit 100 cities across the US and Canada!

You can run, but you can’t ride…Potentially, the most annoying kids song in history has close to 3 billion view on YouTube and to your kids delight- you can now pay to see it live! (and you know you will)

The first leg of the tour schedule to be announced on July 9, 2019.

