Baby Shark Live Tour Coming To Canada

Just when you thought you were getting the song out of your head, it’s back! Baby Shark is coming to Canada. A ‘Baby Shark’ Live Tour is a thing and it’ll be here in the fall. The super popular viral kids’ song is coming to life. The “concert experience” will “bring the viral song and dance sensation to life.” It’ll show Baby Shark joining up with his friend Pinkfong for an undersea adventure that will include songs “Baby Shark” and “Monkey Banana Dance.”

‘Baby Shark’ is a viral kids’ song created by Pinkfong, a South Korean education company. It’s been here since 2016, has 2.9 billion views on YouTube, and even made it into the Billboard Hot 100 in January.

It’s been sung by Celine Dion and John Legend.

Main Image via Pink Fong / YouTube