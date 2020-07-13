Baby Shark Mac & Cheese Is Coming To Walmart

A new Baby Shark macaroni and cheese is making its way to store shelves this summer. With shark-shaped noodles and easy to follow instructions, the macaroni and cheese dinner inspired by the viral song and dance will be available at Walmart starting on July 27, reports Delish.

This will be fun until the new TV show comes out. “Baby Shark’s Big Show!” will air on the children’s cable network starting in December, and will follow Baby Shark and his best friend William as they go on adventures, meet new friends, and, of course, sing their favourite song.

The half-hour episodes will be geared towards preschoolers and 26 episodes have been greenlit.