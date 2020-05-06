Baby Yoda Cereal Is Coming To A Table Near You!

General Mills announced the launch of a new cereal! It features the adorable alien from the Disney+ show “The Mandalorian” on the front of the box with the armoured title character in the background. The cereal itself is described as “Sweetened corn puffs with marshmallows.”

General Mills posted a photo of the new packaging on social media, with the ubiquitous caption, “May the 4th Be With You!” Coming to a cereal aisle near you later this summer. #maythe4thbewithyou #starwarsday.”

Baby Yoda has inspired toys, Build-A-Bear, cookies, waffle-makers and more…

