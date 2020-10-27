Listen Live

Baby Yoda Themed Eye Shadows!

OMG!

By Kool Mornings

ColourPop: ‘The Child Palette’ just announced their limited-edition collaboration inspired by Disney+’s popular series, The Mandalorian. 

 

Baby Yoda eye shadow is coming on October 29th, a day before Season 2 of The Mandalorian comes to Disney+ October 30th.

 

According to ColourPop, The Child x ColourPop Palette is a “monochromatic olive green palette [that] features a mix of mattes + metallic shades.” 

 

It will feature nine shades in total, with names that are nods to the Star Wars universe — “Precious Cargo” and “Right Hand Mando.”

 

You’ll be able to buy The Child Palette on ulta.com for $15!

 

