Baby Yoda Themed Eye Shadows!

ColourPop: ‘The Child Palette’ just announced their limited-edition collaboration inspired by Disney+’s popular series, The Mandalorian.

Baby Yoda eye shadow is coming on October 29th, a day before Season 2 of The Mandalorian comes to Disney+ October 30th.

According to ColourPop, The Child x ColourPop Palette is a “monochromatic olive green palette [that] features a mix of mattes + metallic shades.”

It will feature nine shades in total, with names that are nods to the Star Wars universe — “Precious Cargo” and “Right Hand Mando.”

You’ll be able to buy The Child Palette on ulta.com for $15!