Baby Yoda Toys Are Coming!

Since Disney+ introduced the adorable green alien on its series “The Mandalorian,” Baby Yoda has become a pop culture phenomenon, winning the hearts of “Star Wars” and non-“Star Wars” fans alike, and spawned a viral meme.

With that said, Hasbro has released the first collection of Baby Yoda merchandise. Hasbro’s “The Child” collection is part of the “Star Wars The Bounty Collection” and is said to be “authentically styled after the Disney+ series.”

The collectible figures come in 2-packs with a total of 6 collectibles in the series. The toy is selling for $17.99 and will be available May 25th, 2020.

FunkoPop also announced its own version that will be available early next year.