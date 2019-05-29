Back Street Boys Took One Of Their Classics And Released An Acoustic Version!

If you thought “I Want It That Way” from the 90’s was your jam- wait til you hear this new version!

In honour of the 20th Anniversary of the release of their iconic album Millennium, the Backstreet Boys are once again making our hearts melt by releasing an epic acoustic version of the song we all sang along to in front of our bedroom mirrors while in middle school.

It will take you back to 1999- when times were good and pants were baggy!

“I Want It That Way” hit the number one spot on charts in over 25 countries and Millennium went on to sell 1.1 million copies in just the first week of sales.- Thanks scarymommy.com for the update!