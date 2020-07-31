BACK TO SCHOOL SHOPPING WILL BE VERY DIFFERENT THIS YEAR!

Back-to-school shopping, pandemic-style! Face masks, gloves, and disinfectant wipes will top back-to-school lists this year, according to a new Ad Age-Harris poll.

The survey, conducted among 339 adults last week, found cleaning supplies, including disinfectant spray and wipes, are just as important as pencils and paper to parents purchasing back-to-school supplies for the upcoming 2020-2021 academic year. Personal protective equipment, including face masks and gloves, is not far behind.

Now that it’s been announced that kids will return to class five days a week on September 8th, back-to-school shopping is still a must for the vast majority of shoppers, or 92 percent, according to the poll.

Fifty-eight percent say they plan to purchase stationery and desk supplies, 57 percent will purchase cleaning and disinfecting supplies and 52 percent will buy personal protective equipment.