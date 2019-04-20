Listen Live

Backstreet Boys Celebrate 26 Years

They're Backstreet Men now!

By Kool Celebrities

Today is a special day for the Backstreet Boys. They celebrated the milestone with a throwback photo of themselves performing in their high school gym.

“On this day in 1993 we became the Backstreet Boys. From performing in high school gyms to heading out on a world tour this summer (plus a #1 album!!), never could the five of us have imagined what the past 26 years would hold,” the heartfelt message read. “Thank you all ❤️ Here’s to many more years! #KTBSPA #BSB26.”

BSB is one of the best-selling boy bands of all time, selling more than 130 million records worldwide, earning a total of seven GRAMMY nominations, and their latest album, DNA (their first in five years) also debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

They’re closing out their Larger Than Life Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood this weekend.

