“Bad Guy” Billie Eilish Dethrones “Old Town Road” from #1
She's Not Even 18 Yet!
After nine weeks of being at #2 to Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road”, Billie Eilish has bumped the record breaking song from the top spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.
The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Aug. 24, 2019) pic.twitter.com/xSbJMKiBnG
— Billboard Charts (@billboardcharts) August 19, 2019
This is Billie’s first #1. on these charts and she’s also the first artist born after 2000 to have a #1 hit on this chart.
She was born in 2001. Yeah, she turns 18 in December.
Old Town Road” had spent a record breaking 19 weeks at #1. And the congratulations rolled in for Billie from the two guys on OTR: