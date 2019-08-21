“Bad Guy” Billie Eilish Dethrones “Old Town Road” from #1

After nine weeks of being at #2 to Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road”, Billie Eilish has bumped the record breaking song from the top spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

This is Billie’s first #1. on these charts and she’s also the first artist born after 2000 to have a #1 hit on this chart.

She was born in 2001. Yeah, she turns 18 in December.

Old Town Road” had spent a record breaking 19 weeks at #1. And the congratulations rolled in for Billie from the two guys on OTR: