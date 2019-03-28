Listen Live

Bagels Cut Like Bread. The Internet Can’t Handle It.

Wha...Why...Just No.

By Host Blogs, Humor, Katie, Katie, Kool Eats

St Louis, what’s going on!? A guy on twitter posted St Louis’ “secret” way to cut bagels and apparently people loved it.


Firstly, who even thinks of doing that to a defenseless bagel. Secondly who agrees that it’s a good idea!?

Best reaction goes to Dictionary.com though.

Related posts

Eugene Levy Gets Schooled With Youthful Slang By His Own Son

Kanye Lays Down “Jesus Walks” At Sunday Church Service

Supernatural Is Ending

Brad Pitt & Leonardo DiCaprio Take Over Old Hollywood

Guy Brings Raw Chicken To A Potluck, Salmonella Ensues

Is Fresh Prince Getting A Riverdale Reboot?

David Beckham Gets Pranked With A Hideous Statue

Born In The 90’s? You’ll Know All The Words To These Songs

Watch Star Wars In 5 Mins.