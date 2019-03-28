Bagels Cut Like Bread. The Internet Can’t Handle It.
Wha...Why...Just No.
St Louis, what’s going on!? A guy on twitter posted St Louis’ “secret” way to cut bagels and apparently people loved it.
Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit! pic.twitter.com/XNGbljtpYz
— Alek Krautmann (@AlekKrautmann) March 26, 2019
Firstly, who even thinks of doing that to a defenseless bagel. Secondly who agrees that it’s a good idea!?
Best reaction goes to Dictionary.com though.
Bagel comes from the Old High German boug meaning “a ring.” Please cut accordingly.https://t.co/vsZBhmpIIQ https://t.co/sgxXZIr9yU
— Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) March 27, 2019