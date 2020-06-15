Bald Men May Be At Greater Risk Of Contracting COVID-19
I guess life was just too easy for bald men before.
A new study says that bald men appear to be at higher risk of suffering severe symptoms of COVID-19 if they get it.
The link was found as studies continue to try and figure out why men suffer worse from COVID-19 than women.
Scientists now believe that testosterone has a lot to do with it. The more testosterone, the greater the ability of coronavirus to attack cells.
Testosterone levels are also said to be linked to baldness.