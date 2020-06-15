Listen Live

Bald Men May Be At Greater Risk Of Contracting COVID-19

I guess life was just too easy for bald men before. 

By Kool Science

A new study says that bald men appear to be at higher risk of suffering severe symptoms of COVID-19 if they get it.

 

The link was found as studies continue to try and figure out why men suffer worse from COVID-19 than women. 

 

Scientists now believe that testosterone has a lot to do with it. The more testosterone, the greater the ability of coronavirus to attack cells. 

 

Testosterone levels are also said to be linked to baldness. 

More

Related posts

Hugging Is Less Risky Than Handshaking, Says A Virologist

Ignoring Social Distancing Rules Might Mean You’re Psycho, Study Says

New Study Finds That Trained Dogs Can Sniff Out Coronavirus In Armpits!