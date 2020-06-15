Band-Aid Is Adding New Bandages To Include A Larger Range Of Skin Tones
Band-Aid posted an Instagram picture with a new line of coloured bandages in the wake of racial equality protests.
Band-Aid announced that the company is expanding the colours of their bandages to include a range of skin tones. Band-Aid posted to Instagram announcing a new line of coloured bandages in the wake of racial equality protests.
The new bandages will come in light, medium, and deep shades of skin tones. Band-Aid captioned the photo, “We hear you. We see you. We’re listening to you.”
We hear you. We see you. We’re listening to you. We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community. We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin. We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you. In addition, we will be making a donation to @blklivesmatter. We promise that this is just the first among many steps together in the fight against systemic racism. We can, we must and we will do better.
Band-Aid also announced that the company would be donating to Black Lives Matter. “We promise that this is just the first among many steps together in the fight against systemic racism,” Band-Aid wrote. “We can, we must, and we will do better.”
Back in 2005, the company did launch “Perfect Blend” Band-Aids designed for several skin tones, but they were eventually discontinued.
“We are excited to bring back a similar product with improved comfort and flexibility,” the statement said.
The new products will launch in 2021 in the company’s “most popular style, flexible fabric.” The company has been criticized for not offering bandages that match the tones of all skin colours.