Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Band Member From Walk Off The Earth Leaves The Group

On Friday Walk Off The Earth announced that band member Ryan Marshall was leaving the group […]

By Dirt/Divas

On Friday Walk Off The Earth announced that band member Ryan Marshall was leaving the group after 13 years.

 

A message was posted that reads in part:

“Sharing the last 13 years with him on stages across the world has been an immense honour, and he will forever remain a member of the WOTE family,” they said. “We are looking forward to this new chapter of the WOTE story and we wish Marshall nothing but the best on his new journey.”

 

Ryan also shared a message;

“This past year, with its high highs and low lows, has brought me to a place where I need to step away from the band, at least for now, and reconnect with myself and my music,” he wrote.

“It’s truly a privilege to have been on this wild ride with you for the last 13 years and I hope you can support and join in a new journey for myself and Walk Off The Earth,” he added while thanking his band members and fans.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Please read the message from WOTE and our brother @walkoffmarshall

A post shared by Walk off the Earth (@walkofftheearth) on

Walk off The Earth sadly lost Mike “Beard Guy” Taylor almost a year ago when he died of natural causes. 

Related posts

Eddie Murphy Returns To SNL 25 Years Later!

Happy Festivus!

The Highest Earner On YouTube For 2019 Is 8-Years-Old!