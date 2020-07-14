Banksy Strikes Again With A Powerful Message

I don’t know about you, but I LOVE street art. It’s one of the most purest forms of expression beyond music and dance to me. It’s just… raw unfiltered emotion.

Some of it is garbage, but there’s artists like Shepard Fairey, Space Invader, Basquiat, and more that really express themselves in amazing ways.

ONE of these huge street art legends is Banksy.

(Seriously watch Exit Through The Gift Shop, it’s amazing).

He’s made a new piece, or statement, on the London subway!

Dressed up as a sanitation worker, he proceeds to tag the entire tube with a series of rats. Check it out below:



The last line? If I get knocked down, I get up again. I think he’s trying to say we will get through this: if you wear a DAMN MASK!

Love it. What do you think?