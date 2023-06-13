‘Barbie’ Global Tour is Coming To Toronto!
Now we all can live in a Barbie World!
Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are travelling around the world to promote the highly anticipated ‘Barbie’ movie with other cast members!
According to Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the Barbie movie cast will be embarking on a global tour which includes stops in Sydney, Seoul, Mexico City, London, and Berlin, and it is also coming to Canada – stopping in Toronto!
@barbiethemovie Barbie…in the real world?! 🤩 #BarbieTheMovie ♬ original sound – Barbie Movie
The ‘Barbie’ movie opens in theatres on July 21st!