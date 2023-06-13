Listen Live

‘Barbie’ Global Tour is Coming To Toronto!

Now we all can live in a Barbie World!

By Dirt/Divas

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are travelling around the world to promote the highly anticipated ‘Barbie’ movie with other cast members!

Will Ferrell Is Going To Be In The Barbie Movie

According to Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the Barbie movie cast will be embarking on a global tour which includes stops in Sydney, Seoul, Mexico City, London, and Berlin, and it is also coming to Canada – stopping in Toronto!

@barbiethemovie Barbie…in the real world?! 🤩 #BarbieTheMovie ♬ original sound – Barbie Movie

The ‘Barbie’ movie opens in theatres on July 21st!

The New Trailer For The Barbie Movie Is Out!

