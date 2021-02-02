Barilla Pasta Have Created A Spotify Playlist That Will Help You Cook Your Pasta Just Right!

A Pasta playlist! Brilliant!

Barilla has put together several Spotify playlists that will match your vibe and help you cook your carbs just right.

Barilla and Spotify have put together a number of playlists that pair up with a type of noodle.

The idea is that once your water pot is boiling, you’ll add the pasta into the water, press play on the corresponding playlist, and will listen to it all the way through. When the playlist is done that means your pasta noodles are done too.

The playlist options include different genres of music like pop, hip-hop, and indie all covered by Italian artists.

You’ll have the option to choose between playlists like Mixtape Spaghetti, Boom Bap Fusilli, Pleasant Melancholy Penne, Moody Day Linguine, and more.

Once you pick up your pasta at the store you can find the matching playlist on Barilla Italia’s Spotify profile.

The Playlist