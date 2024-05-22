Bark Air! The First Airline That Allows Your Pooch On A Plane!

According to the website, We built our flight experience for dogs first, from the ground up. Upon booking, humans will be contacted by a BARK Air concierge to collect information about your dog and your travel plans to give you the best overall travel experience possible.

On the travel day, dogs and their people will arrive at the airport 1 hour before the flight for a simple, efficient check-in process and security screening – no crates, no stressful lines.

A highly skilled BARK Air concierge will welcome all pups and help them settle into their experience through socialization at the gate and dog-centric cabin preparation.

BARK Air currently offers one-way and round-trip flights between New York and LA as well as New York and London.

More routes will be added soon.