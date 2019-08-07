Watch NHL stars like; Mike Gartner, Chris Tierney, Devon Shore, Gary Roberts and many more take the ice in The Barn Burner Charity Hockey Game Wednesday, August 7th at the Barrie Molson Centre in support in support of great local charitable organizations like:

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s NICU,

Ontario Easter Seals,

Canadian Mental Health Association,

The Barrie Colts Community Fund,

The Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia,

The Kempenfelt Rotary Club,

And PIE Education!

For tickets click here

The Barn Burner – presented by Boots and Hearts, hosted by Alex Nuttall…and proudly supported by 1075 KOOL FM