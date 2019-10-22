‘Barney’ Movie Is In The Works From Mattel

Mattel Films has announced they are producing a live-action movie based on the beloved big purple dinosaur, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The people that brought us the thriller “Get Out” are producing this one and it will star Daniel Kaluuya.

And while there are few other details about the film adaptation, it appears this won’t be just a straight-up reboot of the popular children’s TV series.

“Working with Daniel Kaluuya will enable us to take a completely new approach to Barney that will surprise audiences and subvert expectations. “ Mattlel Film added. “The project will speak to the nostalgia of the brand in a way that will resonate with adults, while entertaining today’s kids.”

Barney is headed to the big screen. Mattel Films is partnering with #GetOut star Daniel Kaluuya to produce a live-action movie based on the ubiquitous purple dinosaur https://t.co/lf9IAued7V — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 18, 2019

Premiering in 1992 as “Barney and Friends” on PBS, the educational show aired for 17 years before signing off for good in 2009.