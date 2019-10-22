Listen Live

‘Barney’ Movie Is In The Works From Mattel

I love you, you love me...

By Dirt/Divas

Mattel Films has announced they are producing a live-action movie based on the beloved big purple dinosaur, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The people that brought us the thriller “Get Out” are producing this one and it will star Daniel Kaluuya.

And while there are few other details about the film adaptation, it appears this won’t be just a straight-up reboot of the popular children’s TV series.

 

“Working with Daniel Kaluuya will enable us to take a completely new approach to Barney that will surprise audiences and subvert expectations. “ Mattlel Film added. “The project will speak to the nostalgia of the brand in a way that will resonate with adults, while entertaining today’s kids.”

 

Premiering in 1992 as “Barney and Friends” on PBS, the educational show aired for 17 years before signing off for good in 2009.

Related posts

Dennis Quaid Confirms Engagement To Girl Friend

Sofia Vergara Will Have To Pay Her Ex $ 80 Grand

The Final Trailer For Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker Is Out!