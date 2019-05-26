Barrie Animal Centre Paws for Spring

The Barrie Animal Centre invites you to shake off winter and celebrate the season ahead at our Paws for Spring fundraiser taking place on May 26 in support of animals in need.

Drop by our Centre from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 26 for a fun-filled day.

To help get your pooch ready for summer, we’re offering a dog washing station and free nail trims by Bark and Fitz Grooming. There will also be a used pet supply sale with items such as, crates, clothing, dishes and more!

Plus, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., you can have your pet microchipped for $27 at the Barrie Animal Centre’s Microchip Clinic, sponsored by TELUS and supported by Allandale Veterinary Hospital.

Even if you don’t have a pet, come out and enjoy the vendors, kid-friendly activities and meet animals available for adoption.

Admission is by a donation of $10 for adults, and $5 children. To get your tickets and book your microchip appointment, email Erin at ebelsher@ospca.on.ca

100% of the profits go towards the animals in the Barrie Animal Center!

If you would like to get involved as a sponsor or vendor at the event, please email ebelsher@ospca.on.ca or call 705-728-7311