Barrie Chamber of Commerce Board Election Meeting

5:00pm-7:00pm

Save the date and plan to join us for our most important meeting of the year. Ballots for our Board election have gone out to all voting reps, so be sure to send yours in by 5pm on May 23th, 2019. The new Board will be announced during the AGM. We will also be reviewing proposed constitutional amendments, presenting our new strategic plan, and reviewing the past year.

Financial statements for the 2018/2019 year are available to members at the Chamber office; please feel free to stop by 121 Commerce Park Drive, Unit A for your copy.

After the business session is complete, we would invite you to stay and enjoy complimentary appetizers and a cash bar while you network. We look forward to seeing you there!