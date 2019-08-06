Barrie Colts Reveal New 25th Anniversary Logo

Our OHL Barrie Colts revealed the logo to celebrate their Silver Anniversary today.

It’s already been 24 seasons, not the oldest team in the league by a long shot but the list of great players has become a long one since 1995.

I’ve been privileged enough to have been the Barrie Colts Public Address Announcer at Barrie Molson Centre since 2006. Now entering my 13th season, I have had the chance to call out names like; Mark Scheifele, Bryan Little, Tanner Pearson, Kyle Clifford & Alex Pietrangelo just to name a few.

24 Years of great hockey. Year 25…A new chapter begins! Don’t miss the special anniversary season, check out the schedule here.