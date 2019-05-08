Barrie Community Ambassador 7th Annual Community Dinner

The Barrie Community Ambassador team is excited to share our 7th Annual community dinner details.

Over the last 6 dinners, we’ve served over 1500 meals, and provided 100’s of comfort kits (toiletries /supplies), and back packs for kids.

The TELUS Barrie Community Ambassadors are hosting our Free Community Dinner on Wednesday May 8th at St. Andrew’s Church on Owen Street from 5:30 – 7:00pm.

We will be serving pizza, salad, fresh fruit, and more, to anyone in the community who could use a hot meal.

Please pass this message along to any other community contacts/anyone who may be interested in attending. All are welcomed and encouraged to attend – the more the merrier!