Barrie Jazz & Blues Festival

It’s back!

Get ready for The Barrie Jazz and Blues Festival 24, kicking off June 6th and you don’t want to miss a minute!

Check out all the fantastic performances around Huronia and Georgina at great venues like: The Innisfil Public Library, The Speakcheasy, The Gibson Centre in Alliston, the Barrie Public Library and The Red Barn Concerts in Jackson’s Point!!

Featuring great shows from: Hilario Duran, Toney Springer, Lorne Lofsky, Paul Hoffert and so many more!

Proudly presented by KOOL FM.

For more details click HERE.