Barrie ManiPLOW? Name Barrie’s Snowplows!
The City of Barrie wants your input
Plowy McPlowface is already one of the names suggested for one of Barrie’s snowplows and you can make a suggestion, as well!
On Twitter, Luke suggested “Barrie Maniplow” and Barrie’s Mayor, Jeff Lehman said “Okay that’s fantastic. Please submit! ”
Follow THIS LINK to vote!
The contest is open until January 22 and allows Barrie residents to submit suggested names for the dozen plows working city streets. A shortlist of names will be selected in late January, after which the public will vote to choose twelve names.
Okay that’s fantastic. Please submit! https://t.co/int1l9lTnA
— Jeff Lehman (@Mayor_Jeff) January 11, 2021
You can also track the snow plows around Barrie, HERE.