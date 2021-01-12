Listen Live

Barrie ManiPLOW? Name Barrie’s Snowplows!

The City of Barrie wants your input

By Host Blogs

Plowy McPlowface is already one of the names suggested for one of Barrie’s snowplows and you can make a suggestion, as well!
On Twitter, Luke suggested “Barrie Maniplow” and Barrie’s Mayor, Jeff Lehman said “Okay that’s fantastic. Please submit! ”

Follow THIS LINK to vote!

The contest is open until January 22 and allows Barrie residents to submit suggested names for the dozen plows working city streets. A shortlist of names will be selected in late January, after which the public will vote to choose twelve names.


You can also track the snow plows around Barrie, HERE.

 

Image: City of Barrie

