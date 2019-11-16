BARRIE SANTA CLAUSE PARADE & TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY

IN SUPPORT OF

Saturday, November 16th

3:00pm

Meridian Place & Memorial Square

Downtown Barrie

Join us this Saturday, November 16th for the Tree Lighting Celebration at Meridian Place & Memorial Square! Once again, this special evening will be held in conjunction with the Barrie Chamber of Commerce’s Santa Claus Parade.

Festivities will include entertainment at the Meridian Place Stage, face painting, an outdoor film screening of Miracle on 34th Street, free Tim Hortons hot chocolate (while quantities last) with a donation to the Barrie Food Drive or the Rock 95 & Kool FM Toy Drive.

All this along with the countdown and the lighting of the 35ft Christmas tree, the Rotary Festival of Trees Light Displays, fireworks and, of course, visits with Santa!

For all the details, visit NoellaFestival.ca and check out the event on Facebook by clicking here!