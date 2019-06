Encompassing all things “great outdoors”!

If you’re into hunting, fishing, ATV’s, outdoor recreation then this is the show for you!

We have a live lumberjack show and interactive activities for kids as well as special guests including Amanda Lynn Mayhew, Wil Wegman, David Chong, and John Whyte! We are located at 4346 Highway 90 (4 kms west of Hwy 400 on Dunlop) 9am-5pm (28th) and 9am-4pm (29th)

FREE PARKING

http://barriesportsmenshow.com/