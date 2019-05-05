BARRIE SPRING ART TOUR

Saturday and Sunday

May 4th and 5th

10am – 5pm

Opening Gala Friday May 3rd 7 – 9pm

30 plus artist in 15 locations

11 Artists will be exhibiting in their own studios and The Barrie Art Club Gallery and Studio

Victoria Village Event Center and Camphill Arts will host multiple Artists in their locations

Art and Soul of Barrie

Is the spirit behind the 11 years The Barrie Spring Art Tour has had the pleasure of highlighting

Artists in the Barrie area.

From Angus to Midhurst and throughout the City of Barrie come and join us for a wonderful weekend

Of art and relaxation on the shores of Kempenfelt Bay in Barrie.