Barrie Thunder Classics- “Classics in the Park”

Barrie Thunder Classics will be holding their annual “Classics in the Park” event on July 20, 2019. Gates open at 8:00 a.m. and will run until 4:00 p.m.

Admission is free to the public and $10.00 at the gate for each Classic vehicle admitted to the park to participate in the event. Classics are vehicles 25 years and older and a select number of unique and rare modern muscle cars will be admitted as well.

Barrie Thunder Classics is one of the most active car clubs in the area and is dedicated to the preservation and enjoyment of classic and custom cars and trucks.

Food vendors, music and other vendors will be present to make the event fun for the whole family.

Barrie Thunder Classics is a not-for-profit organization of volunteers with proceeds from our events going to charity. For 2019, proceeds will be going to Hospice Simcoe.