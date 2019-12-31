Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Barrie’s Downtown Countdown

  • December 31, 2019
  • OUTSIDE BARRIE'S CITY HALL

Downtown Countdown 2019-20

Ring in the New Year in downtown Barrie! Traveling from near and far, thousands join together in downtown Barrie to celebrate with a free evening of fun and entertainment at one of Central Ontario’s largest New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Don’t miss all of the festivities – family fun, awesome live entertainment, and fireworks! Follow @creativebarrie on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram​ for updates.

Activities

​6:00pm to Midnight @ Barrie City Hall

​Under the twinkling lights on the arch of Old City Hall enjoy:

·         ​Skating on the Circle at the Centre rink. Bring your skates! Indoor changerooms available.

·         Horse-drawn wagon rides

·         Roaming performers

·         Family fun – face painting, Speaking of WildlifeSnow Valley‘s mini tube slide, inflatable snowglobe, and more

·         Bonfire warming zone

·         Food vendors

·         Fireworks – two shows! The first following the family celebration and the second at midnight to ring in 2020!​

​Entertainment

​In partnership with Rock 95107.5 Kool FM and Barrie 360, the City of Barrie presents an awesome line-up of live music featuring a special performance and countdown for families, local talent, a Canadian headliner, countdown to midnight, fireworks, and more!

7:00pm Splash ‘n Boots
7:50pm Family countdown & fireworks
8:15pm The Hillbirds
9:15pm Craig Cardiff
​10:30pm ​The Trews
11:55pm​ ​​New Year’s Eve greetings
Midnight Countdown to 2020 & fireworks

Related posts

CHRIS D’ELIA (2nd Night)

CHRIS D’ELIA

MAROON 5 and MEGHAN TRAINOR