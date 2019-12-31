Barrie’s Downtown Countdown
Downtown Countdown 2019-20
Ring in the New Year in downtown Barrie! Traveling from near and far, thousands join together in downtown Barrie to celebrate with a free evening of fun and entertainment at one of Central Ontario’s largest New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Don’t miss all of the festivities – family fun, awesome live entertainment, and fireworks! Follow @creativebarrie on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for updates.
Activities
6:00pm to Midnight @ Barrie City Hall
Under the twinkling lights on the arch of Old City Hall enjoy:
· Skating on the Circle at the Centre rink. Bring your skates! Indoor changerooms available.
· Horse-drawn wagon rides
· Roaming performers
· Family fun – face painting, Speaking of Wildlife, Snow Valley‘s mini tube slide, inflatable snowglobe, and more
· Bonfire warming zone
· Food vendors
· Fireworks – two shows! The first following the family celebration and the second at midnight to ring in 2020!
Entertainment
In partnership with Rock 95, 107.5 Kool FM and Barrie 360, the City of Barrie presents an awesome line-up of live music featuring a special performance and countdown for families, local talent, a Canadian headliner, countdown to midnight, fireworks, and more!
|7:00pm
|Splash ‘n Boots
|7:50pm
|Family countdown & fireworks
|8:15pm
|The Hillbirds
|9:15pm
|Craig Cardiff
|10:30pm
|The Trews
|11:55pm
|New Year’s Eve greetings
|Midnight
|Countdown to 2020 & fireworks