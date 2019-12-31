Barrie’s Downtown Countdown

Downtown Countdown 2019-20

Ring in the New Year in downtown Barrie! Traveling from near and far, thousands join together in downtown Barrie to celebrate with a free evening of fun and entertainment at one of Central Ontario’s largest New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Don’t miss all of the festivities – family fun, awesome live entertainment, and fireworks! Follow @creativebarrie on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram​ for updates.

Activities

​6:00pm to Midnight @ Barrie City Hall

​Under the twinkling lights on the arch of Old City Hall enjoy:

· ​Skating on the Circle at the Centre rink. Bring your skates! Indoor changerooms available.

· Horse-drawn wagon rides

· Roaming performers

· Family fun – face painting, Speaking of Wildlife, Snow Valley‘s mini tube slide, inflatable snowglobe, and more

· Bonfire warming zone

· Food vendors

· Fireworks – two shows! The first following the family celebration and the second at midnight to ring in 2020!​

​Entertainment

​In partnership with Rock 95, 107.5 Kool FM and Barrie 360, the City of Barrie presents an awesome line-up of live music featuring a special performance and countdown for families, local talent, a Canadian headliner, countdown to midnight, fireworks, and more!