9am – 1pm

Barrie’s first annual Smiling Blue Skies walk/run in benefit of Canine Cancer on 29 Sept 2019 at Sunnidale Park

The Smiling Blue Skies (SBS) organization is a part of the Ontario Veterinary College’s (OVC) Pet Trust Fund, raising money for innovative canine cancer research. Over the past 18 years, the Smiling Blue Skies Cancer Fund has held events across Canada, raising over 1.8 million dollars for the OVC’s Pet Trust. The SBS funds OVC grants and positions associated with cancer research that benefit both canine and human cancer research.

1 in 3 dogs, whether purebred or mixed breed, will face cancer in their lifetime.

100% of donations go directly to the OVC. SBS does not retain any administrative or operational monetary funding.

You can find out more information about the Smiling Blue Skies Cancer Fund by visiting their website: www.smilingblueskies.com